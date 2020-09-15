Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,261,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,659 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.40% of Philip Morris International worth $438,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 18.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $81.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,989,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,049. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.98. The company has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

