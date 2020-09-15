Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,389 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.13% of UnitedHealth Group worth $362,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,016,000 after buying an additional 118,621 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $1,787,000. Page Arthur B increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 8,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 10,955 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $307.23. 1,795,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,434,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.18. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $324.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

