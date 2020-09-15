Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,670 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Altria Group worth $104,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.78. 8,479,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,117,854. The stock has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.17. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

