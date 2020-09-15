Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,756,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,360 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $578,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $18,968,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 31.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,757,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.54.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.20. The stock had a trading volume of 779,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,990. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.81 and its 200 day moving average is $310.37. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

