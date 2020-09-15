Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,843,931 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,083 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.23% of American Express worth $175,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $102,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $106.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,620,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,474. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

