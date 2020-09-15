Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,738,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 198,646 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises about 1.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.44% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $367,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 49.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 43.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,519,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 24.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.88.

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,322,864. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,419. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,855.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

