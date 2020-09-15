Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 2,540 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 2.22% of FactSet Research Systems worth $277,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total value of $620,352.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,274,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $336.33. The stock had a trading volume of 220,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,577. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.