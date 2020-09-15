NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.47

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.47 and last traded at $71.38, with a volume of 564326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTDOY. Wedbush lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 22.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 877,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,354,000 after acquiring an additional 65,348 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

