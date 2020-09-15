NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.94

Shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 25887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31.

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NITTO DENKO COR/ADR will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

