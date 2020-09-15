NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Trading 13.1% Higher

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) shares traded up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.52. 361,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 517,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $208.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.38.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.48 million. NN had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in NN by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,709,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 284,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in NN by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

