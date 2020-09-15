Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,310 shares during the period. Nomad Foods accounts for about 1.0% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Nomad Foods worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 609.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on NOMD shares. Berenberg Bank cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.