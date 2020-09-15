NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.07

Shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.07 and last traded at $65.22, with a volume of 10146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get NOVOZYMES A/S/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.61.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $494.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.01 million. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 26.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.