Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,671,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 333,952 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Medtronic worth $611,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.29. The stock had a trading volume of 158,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,964. The stock has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average of $96.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

