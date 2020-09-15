Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,809,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,188 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.5% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of PepsiCo worth $1,297,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 42,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.58. The company had a trading volume of 223,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,199. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.55 and its 200 day moving average is $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

