Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.52 Billion Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,435,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 959,781 shares during the period. Paypal makes up about 1.0% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,515,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 98.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter worth $411,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.36. The company had a trading volume of 292,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,420. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $212.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.45 and a 200 day moving average of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $219.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,409 shares of company stock worth $17,582,995. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

