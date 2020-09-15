Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 168,608 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,533,707 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 168,608 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.96% of Union Pacific worth $1,104,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $913,360,000 after buying an additional 3,478,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,794 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 170.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,898,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $431,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.35 on Tuesday, hitting $202.19. 65,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,276 shares of company stock worth $3,160,342 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

