O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Short Interest Update

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the August 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 3.63% of O2Micro International worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OIIM traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 32,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that O2Micro International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

