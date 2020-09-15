Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Short Interest Down 47.7% in August

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the August 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.84. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 44.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 43,010 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,649,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 124,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 48,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.