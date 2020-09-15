Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 925,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OBSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Obseva from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Obseva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Obseva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Obseva by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Obseva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Obseva by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Obseva by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Obseva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OBSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. 243,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,498. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Obseva has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Obseva will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

