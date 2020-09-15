OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.00

OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $68.85, with a volume of 438270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OCADO GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

