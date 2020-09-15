OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.53

Shares of OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 34531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get OLYMPUS CORP/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.70.

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. OLYMPUS CORP/S had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that OLYMPUS CORP/S will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for OLYMPUS CORP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLYMPUS CORP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.