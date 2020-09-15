OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Update

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 324,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other OncoSec Medical news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China bought 2,398,800 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $7,796,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.21% of OncoSec Medical worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONCS. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Sunday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoSec Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

ONCS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.41. 552,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,930. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

