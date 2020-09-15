Open Platform (OPEN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $105,012.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Open Platform has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $105,012.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Open Platform has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00255798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00103305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.01522613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00193192 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

