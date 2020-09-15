Origin Protocol (OGN) Hits Market Cap of $29.72 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $12.23 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002124 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00044298 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.58 or 0.04301878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009234 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00035613 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002281 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,976,154 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

