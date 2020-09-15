Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 10,650 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $45,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 222.0% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,475,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,641,026. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

