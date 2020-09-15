Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 39,327 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,832. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.35. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

