Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.63. 4,765,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,735,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.