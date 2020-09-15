Parkland Fuel Corp (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Down 33.2% in August

Parkland Fuel Corp (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,600 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the August 15th total of 590,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,315.3 days.

PKIUF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785. Parkland Fuel has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88.

PKIUF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parkland Fuel from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Parkland Fuel from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Parkland Fuel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Parkland Fuel from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Parkland Fuel from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

