Paxos Standard Token Market Cap Tops $237.38 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Paxos Standard Token has a market capitalization of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token launched on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

