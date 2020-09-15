Penta (PNT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Penta has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Penta has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $58,138.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, HitBTC, BCEX and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00255522 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00103416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.01524355 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00193255 BTC.

About Penta

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, BCEX, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

