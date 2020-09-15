Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 27,798,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,535,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

