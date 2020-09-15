Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is Auxier Asset Management’s 4th Largest Position

Auxier Asset Management cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 3.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after purchasing an additional 661,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,812,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $81.94. 3,216,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,518,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.