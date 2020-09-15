Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $4,623.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00682663 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011526 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006533 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00036241 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 91.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.68 or 0.02080752 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000807 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 446,351,033 coins and its circulating supply is 421,090,597 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

