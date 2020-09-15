Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,560,000 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 21,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 25,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $615,645.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $55,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,071,895 shares of company stock worth $69,045,560.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PINS traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,820,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,818,175. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $39.64.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

