PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Shares Up 9.9%

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) shot up 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.33. 221,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 615,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AGS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on PlayAGS from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.45.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $140.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.80.
About PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
