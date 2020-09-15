PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Shares Up 9.9%

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) shot up 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.33. 221,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 615,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on PlayAGS from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $140.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 185.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 63,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 41,134 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 788.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 279,562 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 82.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 62,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

