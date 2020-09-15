PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $302,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.37. 2,314,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,359. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $202.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,342 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

