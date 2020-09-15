PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,851,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,342 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $446,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,340,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.74. 3,080,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,654. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $181.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

