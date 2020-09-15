PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 119,730 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,730 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $354,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,776,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,911,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839,887 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $171,247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,460,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,821,000 after buying an additional 716,930 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,700,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,438. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

