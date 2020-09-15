PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,864,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554,214 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.81% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $422,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.21. 1,523,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,267,173. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

