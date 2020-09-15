Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Up 8%

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s stock price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.66. 795,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 589,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $296.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 81.82% and a negative net margin of 519.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 433.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 398.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 1,241.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

