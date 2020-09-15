Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Up 8%

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s stock price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.66. 795,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 589,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.
The firm has a market capitalization of $296.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 433.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 398.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 1,241.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.
About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)
Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.
