Primas (PST) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, Primas has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Primas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00449939 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000570 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

