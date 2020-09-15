Primecoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.16 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $7,130.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 33,257,380 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

