Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.0348 on Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $7,130.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 92.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 33,257,380 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

