Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Boosted by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.63. 4,765,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,735,873. The firm has a market cap of $343.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.40 and a 200 day moving average of $121.31. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $141.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

