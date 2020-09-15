Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Trading Up 7.9%

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares were up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.91. Approximately 657,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 789,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

Several research analysts have commented on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Progyny in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $1,039,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,594,259.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Anevski sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $123,098.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,470,579 shares in the company, valued at $40,735,038.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,738,319 shares of company stock worth $48,155,216 over the last three months. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Progyny by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,665,000 after buying an additional 617,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,114 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,009,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after buying an additional 1,454,157 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,317,000 after buying an additional 180,432 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 678,054 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

