Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will report sales of $103.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $103.90 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $117.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $432.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $431.75 million to $432.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $461.04 million, with estimates ranging from $460.37 million to $461.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRLB. TheStreet upgraded Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of PRLB traded up $7.74 on Wednesday, reaching $156.58. 203,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,597. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.63. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $164.99.

In other Proto Labs news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $2,787,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,449 shares in the company, valued at $11,845,772.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,123. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,257 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,306,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,889,000 after purchasing an additional 74,525 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth about $4,380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 15.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

