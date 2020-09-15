Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Short Interest Update

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS QEPC traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. Q.E.P. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.84 million during the quarter. Q.E.P. had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood and laminate flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installation and do-it-yourself markets. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

