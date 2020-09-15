RDI Reit (LON:RDI) Price Target Increased to GBX 95 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RDI Reit (LON:RDI) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of RDI Reit in a report on Monday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of RDI Reit to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of RDI Reit in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of RDI Reit in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 105.83 ($1.38).

RDI Reit stock traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 94.50 ($1.23). The company had a trading volume of 116,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,489. The company has a market capitalization of $359.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97. RDI Reit has a 12-month low of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 143.22 ($1.87). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31.

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

