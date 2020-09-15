REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Trading Up 13%

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s share price was up 13% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 786,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 380,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RDHL shares. ValuEngine upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Get REDHILL BIOPHAR/S alerts:

The company has a market cap of $379.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.70.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 219.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 14,428 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 781,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 363,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.