Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 8,471 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,995,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 499.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.67. 1,247,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,044,225. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

